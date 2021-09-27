Breaking News

Superstar Musician, R Kelly, convicted in Sex Trafficking trial

US singer R Kelly has been found guilty of multiple racketeering and sex trafficking charges following a six-week trial in a New York courtroom.

The singer had faced allegations for two decades, but charges were not filed until victims gave TV interviews about the abuse they suffered from him.

Eleven accusers, nine women and two men, took the stand to describe sexual humiliation and violence.

He now faces decades behind bars.

The 54-year-old Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of violating the Mann act, a law which bans interstate sex trafficking.

Prosecutors accused Kelly of using his fame and fortune to lure in victims with promises to help their musical careers. Several of his victims testified that they were underage when he sexually abused them.

It took the jury two days to deliberate after closing arguments finished on Friday.

The verdict comes 13 years after Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges after a trial in the state of Illinois.

He is due to face sentencing on 4 May, 2022.

