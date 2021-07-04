Embattled and wanted Yoruba, activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has written a petition to the Federal Government protesting damage to his residence, cars and other property by agents of State.

He estimated the losses he suffered at N500million and demanded same as reparation.

Sunday Igboho, in a letter written through his counsel Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) also asked for a public apology for what he called violation of his fundamental rights during the invasion of his house and the institution of a probe into the action of the security officials that conducted the raid.

He equally implored all the Governors of Southwest States that “know the yearnings of their people and Igboho’s large followership to wade in before it becomes hydra headed security problems in all their domains.”

His Counsel alleged that those arrested in Igboho’s house were being tortured to incriminate him that guns and ammunition were recovered from his house.

He said: “Sunday Igboho knew that he would be arrested one day hence retaining our services.

He could not be that daft to keep incriminating articles in his house!

Yomi Alliyu added that “Our client’s house is a 5 bedroom duplex with 5 chalets of 2 and 3 bedrooms. These were totally damaged with operatives allegedly arguing on whether to burn down the edifice as done to his former palatial house. The lady officer allegedly put her foot down against arson.”