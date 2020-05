Below is a summary of Covid-19 cases across states in Nigeria as at 11:10pm on Sunday, 17th May, 2020.

TOTAL SAMPLE TESTED*

*33970*

*TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES*

*5959*

*TOTAL ACTIVE CASES*

*4183*

*DISCHARGED*

*1594*

*DEATHS*

*182*

*LAGOS*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 2550

No. of Active Cases: 1958

No. Discharged: 556

No of Deaths: 36

*KANO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 825

No. of Active Cases: 678

No. Discharged: 111

No of Deaths: 36

*ABUJA FCT*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 418

No. of Active Cases: 303

No. Discharged: 108

No of Deaths: 7

*KATSINA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 248

No. of Active Cases: 207

No. Discharged: 29

No of Deaths: 12

*BAUCHI*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 215

No. of Active Cases: 143

No. Discharged: 69

No of Deaths: 3

*BORNO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 215

No. of Active Cases: 111

No. Discharged: 81

No of Deaths: 23

*JIGAWA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 201

No. of Active Cases: 130

No. Discharged: 68

No of Deaths: 3

*OGUN*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 145

No. of Active Cases: 73

No. Discharged: 67

No of Deaths: 5

*KADUNA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 142

No. of Active Cases: 84

No. Discharged: 55

No of Deaths: 3

*GOMBE*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 126

No. of Active Cases: 34

No. Discharged: 90

No of Deaths: 2

*OYO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 118

No. of Active Cases: 67

No. Discharged: 47

No of Deaths: 4

*SOKOTO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 113

No. of Active Cases: 34

No. Discharged: 66

No of Deaths: 13

*EDO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 95

No. of Active Cases: 55

No. Discharged: 35

No of Deaths: 5

*ZAMFARA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 74

No. of Active Cases: 35

No. Discharged: 34

No of Deaths: 5

*KWARA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 58

No. of Active Cases: 45

No. Discharged: 12

No of Deaths: 1

*RIVERS*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 51

No. of Active Cases: 11

No. Discharged: 21

No of Deaths: 3

*OSUN*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 42

No. of Active Cases: 7

No. Discharged: 31

No of Deaths: 4

*PLATEAU*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 35

No. of Active Cases: 24

No. Discharged: 10

No of Deaths: 0

*YOBE*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 32

No. of Active Cases: 28

No. Discharged: 3

No of Deaths: 1

*KEBBI*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 32

No. of Active Cases: 11

No. Discharged: 17

No of Deaths: 4

*NASARAWA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 31

No. of Active Cases: 25

No. Discharged: 5

No of Deaths: 1

*DELTA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 27

No. of Active Cases: 10

No. Discharged: 12

No of Deaths: 5

*NIGER*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 22

No. of Active Cases: 16

No. Discharged: 5

No of Deaths: 1

*ADAMAWA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 21

No. of Active Cases: 10

No. Discharged: 11

No of Deaths: 0

*ONDO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 20

No. of Active Cases: 6

No. Discharged: 13

No of Deaths: 1

*EKITI*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 19

No. of Active Cases: 5

No. Discharged: 13

No of Deaths: 1

*AKWA IBOM*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 18

No. of Active Cases: 4

No. Discharged: 12

No of Deaths: 2

*TARABA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 17

No. of Active Cases: 16

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

*ENUGU*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 12

No. of Active Cases: 10

No. Discharged: 2

No of Deaths: 0

*EBONYI*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 9

No. of Active Cases: 8

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

*IMO*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 7

No. of Active Cases: 5

No. Discharged: 2

No of Deaths: 0

*BAYELSA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 6

No. of Active Cases: 1

No. Discharged: 5

No of Deaths: 0

*BENUE*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 5

No. of Active Cases: 5

No. Discharged: 0

No of Deaths: 0

*ANAMBRA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 5

No. of Active Cases: 4

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

*ABIA*

No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed): 5

No. of Active Cases: 4

No. Discharged: 1

No of Deaths: 0

*HIGHLIGHTS*

*On the 17th of May 2020, 338 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria*

*No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.*

*Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory*

*The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states*

*177-Lagos*

*64-Kano*

*21-FCT*

*16-Rivers*

*14-Plateau*

*11-Oyo*

*9-Katsina*

*4-Jigawa*

*4-Kaduna*

*3-Abia*

*3-Bauchi*

*3-Borno*

*2-Gombe*

*2-Akwa Ibom*

*2-Delta*

*1-Ondo*

*1-Kebbi*

*1-Sokoto*

Source: NCDC