Breaking News

Sudan military sacks six envoys as condemnation of takeover grows

Sudan’s ruling military has sacked six ambassadors and security forces have tightened their crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The decision, announced late on Wednesday included Sudan’s ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of the country’s mission to the Swiss city of Geneva.

The ambassadors were sacked following their rejection of the military takeover, this is coming as international pressure against Monday’s coup grows, and demands also mounting for the army to walk back the takeover that derailed Sudan’s fragile transition towards democracy.

Meanwhile, with many businesses shut in response to calls for strikes, neighbourhood committees have announced plans for further protests, leading to what they said would be a “march of millions” on Saturday.

Sudan was suspended from the African Union’s activities on Wednesday until the country’s civilian-led transitional government was restored, while the World Bank froze aid and the United States paused $700 million in emergency assistance.

 

