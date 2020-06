A group of students are protesting the rape and murder of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the Univeristy of Benin, inside a church while reading.

The group, all clad in black gathered at the entrance of the institution and organised a march in her honour.

They call on the police to bring the culprits to book so as to serve as a deterrent to others.

They also urge the Edo State Government to do more in their constitutional responsibility of providing adequate security for the people.