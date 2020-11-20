Protesting students have barricaded the entrance of the Federal Secretariat, Ikolaba,Ibadan calling for an immediate end to the lingering ASUU strike.

The angry students barring placards with various inscriptions berated the federal government for what they termed poor funding and insensitivity to the University system.

Their demands are clear they want improved funding for tertiary institutions as well as a nod to the demands by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities.

The students stood their ground and took their protest a step further by preventing workers from gaining access to their duty posts, they want the central authorities to take funding of universities seriously as well as providing a conducive learning environment.

The strike embarked upon by ASUU was largely triggered by the introduction of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, However, industrial action has become a norm with the Nigerian University system, trend this students strongly kick against.

Both parties seem not to be yielding ground but stakeholders have called on both parties to see reason and put the interest of the students first.