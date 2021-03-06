Management of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto have dismissed the rumour that the institution will be closed as a result of the death of a student of the institution.

Addressing a press conference at the premises of the institution, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Professor Aminu Ibrahim said contrary to the story circulating in the media, the incident did not happened within the premises of the institution, but at one of the off campus residence of the students.

He said the suspect, Nafeesat Yekini a Business Administration student of National Diploma One engaged in a heated argument with her colleague, Zainab Bisola Owoade of the same department and level and the argument resulted to a fight.

According to him, in the process Zainab Bisola Owoade slumped and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead after medical examination.

He said there is no tension anywhere in the school or in Sokoto metropolis as the Nigeria police has since take over the matter and the suspect is in the custody of the Nigeria police .

He appealed to the media to use their platform to promote, peace, unity and tranquility and not to create tension by publishing unverified reports.

The two students involved in the matter are from Oyo state and the leadership of the Oyo state Students union in the school and the Yoruba community in Sokoto are cooperating with the authorities in handling the matter

The rector also commended the leadership of the Yoruba community in Sokoto for their role in handling the whole matter as he assured parents of the safety of students of the institution