Sokoto State Police command has confirmed the killing of a student of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto, who died during a fight with her course mate and roommate at one of the female hostels in the institution.

Although the police did not provide detail of the incidence, the command said it is still investigating the circumstance that led to the unfortunate development

The deceased, Zainabe Bisola Owoade was a second year Business Administration National Diploma student at the Sokoto state owned Polytechnic.

According to eyewitness report, the deceased was stabbed by her course mate and roommate, Nafeesat Yekini during the fight after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead after medical examination.

The cause of the fight was unknown to most of the students who spoke to TVCNEWS, but the claimed a heated argument resulted to exchange of fisticuff which saw Nafeesat using a knife to stab the deceased. While other sources claimed that the deceased only slum and died during the argument.

Meanwhile academic activities are ongoing at the institution with the rumour of possible shutdown of the school to forestall breakdown of law and order as a result of brewing tension.

No official statement yet from the management of the institution but sources close to the school management told our correspondent that an emergency meeting has been summoned, the outcome of which will be made public.