The House of Representatives’ Sub committee set up to work out modalities for the implementation of the demands of striking Resident doctors has begun sitting in Abuja.

The House of Representatives had on Monday met with the striking members of the National Association of Resident Doctors over to resolve the disagreement between the doctors and federal government.

The resident doctors had last week Monday declared indefinite strike over what it called federal government’s failure to honour its agreement.

The Resident doctors are demanding the payment of over N5 5 billion arrears of salaries, a reversal of alleged casualisation of doctors and immediate migration of their salaries from the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, GIFMIS, to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.