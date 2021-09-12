Breaking News

STF Commander inaugurates Peace Committee in Plateau state

Leave a comment
STF Commander inaugurates Peace Committee in Plateau state

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, has inaugurated a 36-member Joint Peace Committee at the Operation’s Headquarters in Jos.

The Committee will make recommendations for actions to be taken to find a long-term solution to the State’s ongoing ethnic hostilities and fatalities.

During the inauguration, Maj Gen Ali asked committee members to be unbiased, neutral, honest, and upright, and to shun sentiment and compromise.

He said that the members, recruited from ethnic communities in Bassa, Jos North, and Jos South LGAs, have background knowledge of the violence and believe that their experience in community conflict resolution will aid in hastening the restoration of peace on the Plateau.

All sides to the issue must use alternative dispute resolution procedures to establish long-term peace, according to Maj Gen Ali.

The Committee was formed as part of Operation Safe Haven’s non-kinetic strategy to peacebuilding in the state, according to the Commander.

He added that the committee would assist in making recommendations that will help OPSH and Plateau State Government in finding a lasting solution to the incessant conflict among various ethnic groups of Irigwe, Fulani, Hausa, Bache, Dong, Gyel and Anaguta.

The Committee according to Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, would identify the root causes of the crises in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South local government areas and recommend implementable strategies that would lead to sustainable peace on the Plateau.

While thanking the Commander for his trust in the Committee, its Chairman, Prince Robert Rigwe Ashi, assured the Commander that the Committee would carry out its task diligently and without sentiment, and he requested the assistance of community leaders to do so.

Also speaking on behalf of Traditional Rulers, the District Head of Dong, Ada Gwom Kaze Inyam appreciated the Commander for the initiative and urged the leaders of Irigwe, Fulani, Hausa, Bache, Dong, Gyel and Anaguta communities to support the Committee to succeed in its assignment.

The Committee has two weeks to submit its report.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Lagos-Ibadan rail line to start free rides in November – Minister for Transportation

TVCN
Oct 28, 2019

  The Lagos-Ibadan rail line is almost set for completion. In a series of tweets by the Minister…

VP, Osinbajo, seeks expansion of MSMEs survival fund

TVCN
Dec 28, 2020

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said the impact and interest generated by the ongoing implementation…

Imo Senatorial election tribunal commences

TVCN
Dec 12, 2016

The election tribunal sitting in Owerri, capital of Imo state has commenced hearing into the petition…

Minimum Wage: Proposed strike, an attempt to intimidate Govt – Ngige

TVCN
Oct 15, 2019

Nigeria's Labour and Employment Minister,  Chris Ngige, has described the proposed strike by organised…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Gunmen Clerk

Armed men kill six persons in Plateau’s Bassa LGA

16 Oct 2017 9.34 am

Taegbe village in Plateau state is in mourning…

Continue reading
Curfew imposed on Jos North, South, Bassa LGAs not removed- Plateau Govt

Curfew imposed on Jos North, South, Bassa LGAs not removed- Plateau Govt

18 Aug 2021 5.01 pm

The Plateau State Government has stated…

Continue reading
Latest update on Plateau attacks-21 suspects arrested, 36 victims rescued

Plateau attacks: 21 suspects arrested, 36 victims rescued

15 Aug 2021 5.49 pm

The search for the few surviving casualties…

Continue reading