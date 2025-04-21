The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures has issued a strong condemnation of the escalating terrorist attacks ravaging multiple states, calling for immediate action from both federal and state authorities.

Recent brutal assaults in Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger, and Kwara states have left scores dead, displaced thousands, and inflicted severe trauma on affected communities. The speakers described the security situation as alarming, warning that “the time for rhetoric has passed.”

While acknowledging the federal government’s primary role in national security, the conference stressed that state governments must also step up:

Governors were urged to move beyond infrastructure projects and prioritize security as a core governance responsibility.

State legislatures were challenged to pass laws enabling community policing and local security initiatives.

he Federal government was pressed to introduce urgent economic relief measures to address worsening hardship.

The speakers emphasised improved coordination between federal and state forces, with greater use of local intelligence.

They called for Transparent and targeted interventions to cushion inflation and unemployment, Closer engagement between government and citizens to rebuild trust.

The conference pledged to support all necessary laws to restore security and justice, insisting that the killings must not continue unchecked.

“The safety and dignity of every Nigerian must be the top priority,” the statement concluded, demanding accountability at all levels of government.