The Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that every state must be allowed to secure its space.

He made this call during his swearing-in for a second term in office which held today at the International Centre for Culture and Events in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Akeredolu also used the opportunity to call for state police, adding that such propelled the South-West governors to form a regional security network codenamed Amotekun.

He said, “The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens.

“We are of the firm belief that it is high time the police central command became devolved to the federating units for effective monitoring.

“We have been relentless in advocating for the establishment of state police. There can be another way if we are indeed serious about securing lives and property.

“It is this incongruity which propelled the South-West governors to form a Regional security Network codenamed Amotekun.

“The ultimate is to convince others to understand that devolution of authority is inexorable. Every state must be allowed to secure its space.

The Governor hailed the Amotekun outfit, saying it has done well and with successes that justify its establishment.

“It has been able to work within the law establishing it. Its operations and successes recorded justify its establishment,” he said.