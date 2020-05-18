The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has written to the Nigerian Football Federation, requesting it to come up with a welfare plans for players.

The directive follows a recent intervention by the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who provided financial and material support to the families of former Nigeria internationals.

A letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Gabriel Aduda, appreciates the Football Federation for its intention to support families of deceased players with Monthly Stipends, but directed the NFF led by its President, Amaju Pinnick to furnish the Ministry with its plans for welfare assistance to players and officials.