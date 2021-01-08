The ruling on the bail application filed by convener of RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore and 4 others at the magistrate court Wuse 2 has been stalled.



The defendants counsel while addressing newsmen said that they were shown some documents that the case has been transferred from the Commissioner of police , to DIG in charge of Force CID.

He stated that that another signal came to the court from the office of Attorney General that the matter be transferred to Directorate of Public Prosecution ( DPP ).

He explained that there was no lawyer from the office of DPP and Chief Magistrate Marble Segun-Bello said she will not give any ruling on the bail application of the defendants in their absence.

The Chief magistrate had ordered that the defendants to be remanded at Force Criminal Investigation Department ( FCID ) located at Area 10 and be allowed to have access to medical treatment, foods and water.

As at the of filing this report the defendants have not yet arrived the court as supporters of Omoyele Sowore gather at the premises chanting solidarity songs