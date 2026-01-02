Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, the Chairman of the Nigerian Southern Senators Forum, mourns the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki and commiserates with the Northern Senators Forum. The Chairman of the Nigerian Southern Senators Forum, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has expressed deep sorrow ov...

The Chairman of the Nigerian Southern Senators Forum, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, describing his death as a painful loss to the Senate, his constituents, and the nation at large.

In a condolence message, Senator Abiru extolled the late lawmaker as a committed patriot and diligent parliamentarian whose contributions to legislative discourse and community development will be long remembered.

The Chairman further commiserated with the leadership and members of the Northern Senators Forum, noting that the loss of Senator Akwashiki is not only a personal tragedy to his family and the people of Nasarawa State but also a collective loss to the entire Senate across regional and political lines.

According to him, Senator Akwashiki was a bridge-builder who related cordially with colleagues from all parts of the country and worked selflessly for national unity and development.

Senator Abiru extended heartfelt condolences to the Akwashiki family, the government and people of Nasarawa State, the Northern Senators Forum, and the National Assembly as a whole, while praying for God’s comfort and strength for all those affected by the loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy of service continue to inspire us,” the statement concluded.