Thousands of APC members from the South East are here converged on Enugu, South East capital to Elect the Zonal executive Committee of the party. The Congress is expected to produce Zonal Exco from Enugu, IMO, Abia and Anambra and Ebonyi States. The Congress has in attendance, serving and former…...

Thousands of APC members from the South East are here converged on Enugu, South East capital to Elect the Zonal executive Committee of the party.



The Congress is expected to produce Zonal Exco from Enugu, IMO, Abia and Anambra and Ebonyi States.

The Congress has in attendance, serving and former public office holders that include former Anambra state Governor Chris Ngige, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Governors of IMO, Ebonyi and Host Governor Enugu state Peter Mbah and host of other dignitaries.