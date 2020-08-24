The Department of Tourism in South Africa, has relaunched the sector, appealing to citizens to begin to travel round the country.

The CEO of South Africa Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, said after 5 months of people staying at, the government has eased the lock down and they can now move around.

He noted the huge impacts of Covid-19 on the industry and stressed the need for renewed activities.

The tourism promoter listed possible destinations that families and individuals could explore within the country.

Before the emergence of Covid -19, South Africa earned 12% annual revenue from the tourism and hospitality industry.