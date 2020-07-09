South African Airways said it has worked out some voluntary severance packages for staff who will be retrenched.

The packages are supported by a social service plan and skills development programme.

The Department of Public Enterprises said it is encouraging labour unions, managers and ground staff to accept the South African Airways voluntary severance packages.

About 252,000 jobs may be slashed as the South African Airways is gripped by a debt cap of 12.7 billion rand, an equivalent of $800 million.