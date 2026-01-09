Governor Charles Soludo has donated 30 operational vehicles to the Anambra State Police Command to enhance security operations within the state. According to a statement shared on his official X handle on Friday, Soludo expressed that the move is part of his administration’s commitment to stre...

Governor Charles Soludo has donated 30 operational vehicles to the Anambra State Police Command to enhance security operations within the state.

According to a statement shared on his official X handle on Friday, Soludo expressed that the move is part of his administration’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement capacity and deepening community safety in Anambra.

Soludo wrote, “Yesterday, I handed over 30 operational vehicles to the Nigeria Police, Anambra State Command. This is part of our government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement capacity and deepening community safety in Anambra.

“I am proud to say that since launching the Operation Udo Ga Achi, we have seen a marked improvement in peace and order across the state.”

He added, “This is thanks to the unwavering vigilance of our security agencies, who have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Soludo further stated that the vehicles will enhance the mobility and responsiveness of our police force, enabling them to combat crime and maintain law and order effectively.

“We are committed to ensuring that our security agencies have the resources they need to keep Anambra safe.

“I would like to thank the Nigeria Police, Anambra State Command, under the leadership of CP Ikioye Orutugu, for their dedication to duty. Together, we will continue to build a safer, more prosperous Anambra for all,” Soludo concluded.