Soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday arrested Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, for wearing an outfit with Biafra inscriptions.

In the viral video, 65-year-old Agu is seen around Upper Iweka Bridge donning the Biafra outfit and walking near a green bus when two armed soldiers wrestle him to the ground and drag him.

It was gathered that the actor was in Onitsha on a charity mission where he regularly gifts the less privileged with food items when he was arrested by soldiers.