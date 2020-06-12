Sokoto state government said it has saved a total of one billion, six hundred and forty seven million, six hundred and fifty seven thousand, four hundred and thirty eighty naira, eighty six kobo during the state payroll clean up exercise.

The clean up exercise span a period of seven months from October 2019 to May 2020 and a total of one thousand three hundred and seventy ghost workers were detected on the state government payroll.

This was contained in a report presented to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal by the committee on Harmonised Sokoto state Staff List at Government House, Sokoto.

Governor Tambuwal applauded the efforts of the committee for saving that much for the state, also directed that the same exercise should be conducted simultaneously on local government staff in Tambuwal, Kware and Sokoto North local government areas of the state.

He said the aim of the exercise is to harmonize the payroll system of the state workforce.

According to him, on his assumption of office in 2015 while interacting with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state, he noticed that the state’s data base of civil servants was inaccurate.

As a result, the governor noted, his administration has since then introduced various methods to come up with accurate data in that regard.

Tambuwal said the exercises embarked upon was intended to sanitize the salary system and not directed at witch hunting anybody but to harmonise the civil servants payroll system in the state.