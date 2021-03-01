The Sokoto state police command has confirmed the killings of twelve persons by suspected armed bandits at illella Amarawa in Illela local government area of Sokoto state.

Spokesman of the command , Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, says members of the affected community resort to self help without calling on police lead to heavy casualties

He, says the police have commenced investigation and have also deployed five units, each comprising 63 well armed policemen to areas prone to banditry in the state.

Resident of the area says gunmen suspected to be bandits came to the area around 2:00am and kidnapped a popular businessman in the community, Rabi’u Amarawa.

After the attacks community members alerted the vigilantes who mobilized and chased the bandits in a bid to rescue the abductee.

The bandits with superior firepower open fire at the vigilantes and members of the community and in the process killed twelve persons.

The police says the command have just launched Operation Puff Ader II and the state government has given the command fifteen operation vehicles out of the 80 the Governor promised and all were deployed to those area.