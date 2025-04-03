As part of efforts to end insecurity, improve agriculture, education, healthcare sector and youth development, Sokoto state government has expressed readiness to continue to partner and strengthened its relationship with government of Hungary.

The government expressed this when a high powered delegation from Hungary led by the State Secretary and leader of delegation, Tristan Azbej visited the State to strengthen the partnership and collaboration with the state government in the areas of; agriculture, education, healthcare sector and other areas of development.

Governor Aliyu who acknowledged the contribution of the Hungarian government in Sokoto said, his administration has also committed huge resources and other efforts to end insecurity and create enabling environment for development.

Governor Aliyu said the state has also established a state security outfit to assist the conventional security in fighting banditry in the state as they work in partnership with conventional security agencies and they are recording tremendous results..

The leader of the delegation and State Secretary from Hungary Mr. Tristan Azbej said, the Hungarian government within the last five years have invested over a million dollars in the area of education, healthcare sector, agriculture and other interventions in Sokoto state.