Ten patients of COVID-19 have been discharged on Thursday afternoon from the Amanawa Isolation centre in Sokoto state after testing negative twice.

This was revealed in a tweet on the official handle of the state ministry of health @SMOHSokoto.

This, has taken the total number of total discharged patients of COVID-19 in the state to eighty five persons, representing eighty five percent of total active case of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Sokoto state recorded a total of 113 positive cases of COVID-19 and out of this number, thirteen persons died due to complication arising from the virus.

A total of six hundred and nine tests were conducted in Sokoto and out if this, four hundred and eighty six came out negative.

Out of the total one hundred and thirteen thirteen cases only fifteen persons are still held at the state isolation.

In the last four days, Sokoto state has not recorded a single positive case of COVID-19.