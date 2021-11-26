Slain General Dzarma, others laid to rest in Adamawa

The remains of Brigadier-General Zirkushu Dzarma and other soldiers killed in an ambush by ISWAP terrorists have been laid to rest in Adamawa.

The slain soldiers were interred at the graveyard for fallen war heroes, at 23rd Armoured Brigade, Gibson Jalo Cantonment on Friday, after, Christian and Muslim services were observed simultaneously.

They were killed during a fierce encounter with ISWAP on Nov 13 at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended their gallantry for paying supreme price while serving their father land.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustafa who stood in for his principal described their death as a tragic loss to the country.

He extended the condolences of President Muhammadu Buhari to the bereaved families stressing that his boss was sadden over the loss of the soldiers who exhibited gallantry in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

President Buhari also commiserated with Chief of Army Staff, government and people of Adamawa as well as families of the soldiers for the loss and prayed to God to grant them eternal rest.

President Buhari also used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to leave behind a secure, safe and united country with opportunities for everyone to actualize their dreams.

In his speech, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state said the death of the fallen heroes particularly Brigadier General Zirkusu is a big loss to the people of Adamawa.

He advocated that the late General be given posthumous promotion and should be immortalized as a mark of honor and appreciation for his service.

Fintiri then renamed Lagos Street Off Army Barracks Road after the Brigadier General and donated ten million and seventeen million naira to family of Zirkusu and seven others respectively.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum described the soldiers as fallen heroes whom he said had paid “their supreme sacrifices to the Nigerian Nation.

In his remark, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruq Yahaya said death is inevitable, and urged the families not to relent in praying for them.

The COAS later presented national flags and condolence letters to the next of kins of the fallen heroes.

The burial service of the slain soldiers was held on Friday at the Saint Stephen’s Protestant Church in Yola, Adamawa State.

Dignitaries at the funeral service include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Deputy-Governor of Adamawa State, Crowther Seth, and heads of security agencies in the state.

North-East, Nigeria has been rocked by an insurgency that has lasted for more than a decade. The conflict has led to thousands of death and the displacement of millions.