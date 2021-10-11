Six girls escape from terrorists’ camp with nine children, one pregnant

Borno state governor Babagana Zulum on has received nine girls with one of them pregnant of about 8 months after they were abducted on 3rd of October 2020 at various locations by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Presenting the escaped girls who were aged between 20 and 25 years old, the Commissioner for Women Affairs Zuwaira Gambo told the governor that the girls ran away from Boko Haram custody at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe state and trekked through the sambisa forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

Three among the girls who were abducted at Takulashu village of Chibok are Maryam Ishaya with one child, Racheal Simon with two children and Esther Ayuba with two children, while Alheri Ezekiel has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James also with two children were abducted from Cofure village, Hong town in Adamawa state.

Governor Babagana Zulum on his part notes that government is doing everything possible to ensure speedy reconstruction and reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.