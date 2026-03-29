Vice President Kashim Shettima, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru have celebrated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday, reflecting on three years of success under the Renewed Hope Agenda. In a statement on Sunday, Shettima expressed that the Renewed Hope…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru have celebrated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday, reflecting on three years of success under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement on Sunday, Shettima expressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda continues to reposition Nigeria on the path of sustainable prosperity.

He said, “This past year has witnessed remarkable economic milestones under your purposeful leadership. Our nation’s GDP growth has accelerated beyond projections, inflation trends show sustained decline, and foreign direct investment has surged to levels unseen in years.

“Your resolute focus on infrastructure development is creating the arteries of commerce that will power Nigeria’s prosperity for generations to come.”

Shettima added, “Beyond policy and economics, what distinguishes your leadership is an uncommon fortitude: the willingness to make difficult choices today for a better tomorrow. History will record that you chose the path of reform over the comfort of populism.”

The Vice President further stated that working alongside the President has been a masterclass in decisive governance and principled leadership.

He wrote, “Mr President, working alongside you has been a masterclass in decisive governance and principled leadership. Your capacity to balance empathy with firmness, vision with pragmatism, continues to inspire those of us privileged to serve with you.

“As you mark this special day, my prayer is that Almighty Allah grant you robust health, renewed vigour, and continued wisdom to complete the vital work of national transformation you have begun.”

In his statement, Governor Adeleke described President Tinubu as “a one-for-all leader, and a father of all, whose leadership transcends political differences and serves every Nigerian with fairness, vision, and inclusivity.

According to the statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke extolled Tinubu as a pride of Osun, saying his dedication to national development, unity, and public service continues to inspire confidence and hope across the country.

The statement reads, “the Governor acknowledged President Tinubu’s role in fostering policies that strengthen institutions, empower states, and ensure opportunities for all, irrespective of political affiliation.

“He also extended warm prayers for good health, long life, and continued success to the President as he marks his 74th birthday.”

On his part, Governor Nwifuru expressed that President Tinubu’s resilience and leadership acumen are instrumental in driving the nation’s growth across all sectors.

Nwafiru wrote, “Your Excellency, Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, it is with humility and joy that I join millions of Nigerians and people of goodwill across the world to congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday. This milestone symbolises your remarkable life, dedication and service to our great country, Nigeria.

“Mr President, your resilience, leadership acumen, policies and programmes have been instrumental in driving the nation’s progress across all sectors. As a State, we shall continue to acknowledge your love and the impact you have made, especially in the areas of infrastructure and economic development.”

Nwafiru added, “As you mark this special day, our prayer is that God will continue to grant you wisdom, strength and good health to continue to pilot the affairs of this great Nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi State, I congratulate you and wish you more prosperous years ahead.”

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olapade, also penned a heartfelt message to the President describing him as a leader whose strength, humility, and conviction shaped the national direction.

He said, “Mr President, your message today reflects the heart of a man who truly understands that leadership is not about one person, but about the people, the sacrifices, and the shared belief in a better Nigeria. Your words on unity, resilience, and collective progress are both timely and deeply reassuring.

“From where I sit in the sports sector, I see daily how your vision of Renewed Hope comes alive, in the discipline of our athletes, in their hunger to succeed, and in the unity that sports continues to foster across our diverse nation. Just like in governance, success in sports is never the effort of one man, but the strength of a committed team working towards a common goal.”

Additionally, the former Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, congratulated President Tinubu on his 74th birthday, reflecting on the President’s role as a ‘great teacher and father’ in his life.

Ngelale wrote, “The Great Teacher — wielding profound examples, deep native wisdom, and ruthless pragmatism refined in the inferno of life-and-death problem-solving experience — proved that in Nigerian public sector leadership, there are peculiar multi-phase problems for which attentive restraint and foresight are required to resolve. Some problems, in later phases, reveal the final solution to all stages of it, which would be missed in a premature, impatient, but well-meaning rush to address it during the infancy of that same problem.

“Daddy, in the silent night’s inner sanctum of the suit-and-gun fortified fortress, with his trademark depth of monolithic attention paid to me in the moment, paradigm-shifted me in hushed tones to understand that the heart to solve a problem is not enough for a leader to possess; neither is it sufficient to accurately diagnose a problem. But that the fullness of effective leadership entails the accurate sequencing, timing, tailoring, and application of solutions while taking into deliberate account all prevailing factors within the ecosystem of a problem.”

TVC News previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to Nigerians on the occasion of his 74th birthday, reflecting on the sacrifices necessitated by his administration’s reforms and commending citizens for their unwavering patriotism and solidarity.

In his message on Sunday, President Tinubu disclosed that he’d be celebrating his 74th birthday lowkey, citing the current mood of the nation and challenges, including the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The President also expressed his appreciation to his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the Renewed Hope Team for their steadfast support and the ‘gains’ they have collectively achieved.