Hajiya Aminatu Bintu, the widow of late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has died after a brief illness.

Bintu is the mother of Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi and also stepmother to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

She died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

A funeral service after the prayer of La’ asar will be held at Sheikh Abubakar Gumi’s house later today.