A gas explosion at a filling station in Edibe Edibe, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, has left multiple people injured and caused panic across the community. The blast, which occurred within the facility, resulted in varying degrees of injuries among victims and caused significant damage to…...

A gas explosion at a filling station in Edibe Edibe, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, has left multiple people injured and caused panic across the community.

The blast, which occurred within the facility, resulted in varying degrees of injuries among victims and caused significant damage to nearby buildings and property.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a thunderous sound just before the explosion, prompting residents and passersby to flee for safety as flames rapidly spread through parts of the station.

Several victims sustained serious injuries from the impact of the explosion. While some were receiving first aid at nearby patent medicine stores, others were rushed to hospitals for further treatment.

Emergency responders and security personnel were swiftly deployed to the scene to contain the fire, evacuate those affected, and provide immediate assistance to the injured.