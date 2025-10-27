Seplat Energy Plc, in partnership with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), has awarded a total of ₦18 million in prizes to exceptional students from Edo and Delta States at the 2025 PEARLs Quiz Competition, its flagship education initiative. The grand finale, held on Saturday in Asaba,...

Seplat Energy Plc, in partnership with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), has awarded a total of ₦18 million in prizes to exceptional students from Edo and Delta States at the 2025 PEARLs Quiz Competition, its flagship education initiative.

The grand finale, held on Saturday in Asaba, Delta State, saw Pioneer Education Centre, Edo State, emerge as overall winner, claiming the ₦10 million top prize.

Notre Dame College, Uzoro, Delta State, took second place with ₦5 million, while Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Benin City, placed third, earning ₦3 million.

The PEARLs Quiz — an acronym for Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders — is a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme of the Seplat Energy/NNPC JV, designed to promote academic excellence, innovation, and leadership among students in host communities.

Speaking at the event, Chioma Afe, Seplat Energy’s Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, represented by Hadiza Garbati, General Manager, Government Relations, commended participating schools for their outstanding performances.

She praised both state governments for their support and highlighted the company’s long-term commitment to nurturing young leaders since the competition’s launch in 2012.

“Every participant in this competition is a winner,” Afe said, adding that the knowledge and experiences gained will shape the students into confident, forward-thinking citizens.

The event also featured a STEAM Innovation Challenge, where students presented creative projects in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, reflecting the initiative’s broader goal of developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

NNPC Exploration and Production Limited Managing Director, Nicolas Foucart, represented by Godwin Ijiga, commended the students for their creativity and drive, describing the programme as a powerful demonstration of Nigeria’s youth potential.

In his goodwill message, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Ms. Orode Uduaghan, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, applauded the Seplat–NNPC partnership for its sustained investment in education.

He said the initiative continues to “inspire students to pursue excellence, confidence, and leadership,” aligning with the state government’s commitment to educational advancement.