Former Senator and APC chieftain, Otunba Iyiola Omisore has paid a humanitarian visit to the Covenant Orphanage in Ipetumodu, Osun State in line with his long-standing tradition of celebrating the New Year with the less privileged. Otunba Omisore was accompanied by Oba Yekeen Olayemi Omisore, leader...

Former Senator and APC chieftain, Otunba Iyiola Omisore has paid a humanitarian visit to the Covenant Orphanage in Ipetumodu, Osun State in line with his long-standing tradition of celebrating the New Year with the less privileged.

Otunba Omisore was accompanied by Oba Yekeen Olayemi Omisore, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and numerous party supporters.

The visit formed part of his annual commitment to giving back to society and spreading hope among the vulnerable.

While addressing the children and management of the orphanage, Otunba Omisore commended the convener of the home for their dedication, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to caring for orphaned and vulnerable children. He described the effort as a noble service to humanity and a true reflection of compassion.

He further appealed to Nigerians to always extend a helping hand to the needy, emphasizing that caring for the less privileged is a moral responsibility strongly encouraged in the Holy Bible. According to him, a compassionate society is built when individuals make conscious efforts to support one another, especially the most vulnerable.

The visit was marked by goodwill gestures, prayers, and words of encouragement, leaving smiles on the faces of the children and reaffirming Otunba Omisore’s reputation as a consistent advocate for humanitarian service.