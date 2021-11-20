Senator Marafa’s Faction holds APC Congress In Zamfara LG’s

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa has again join in the local government congress of the party in the state

The local government congress is to allow party faithfuls to elect officers of their choice that would steer the ship of the party at the local government level for the next four years

The Marafa’s faction conducted its congress across all the fourteen local government areas in the state

The party in Gusau local government area held it’s congress at the premises of Food Palace around LALAN area in Gusau Local government

Party faithfuls including women, youth and the age attended the congress

Musa Ibrahim was elected the Gusau local government Chairman of the APC Marafa’s Faction

Musa Ibrahim and twenty nine other Officials were elected through concensus and was conducted in a peaceful manner

Addressing the gathering shortly after his emergence as the chairman, Musa Samaru commended the steadfastness of the APC Members especially for standing by Senator Kabiru Marafa amidst party Crisis

He assured of his readiness to carry all members along and promise to lead with human face

Senator Marafa’s Faction of the party participated in the last week ward congresses while Former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari directed his faction to stay off the congress

Ex- Governor Abdul’azeez Yari’s faction did not also participate in the local government congress

Other local government party chairman elected includes Alh. Hamza Mko -Tsafe LGA, Hon. Tukur Waliyi – Bungudu LGA, Alh. Sani Gyare kadauri – Maru LGA, Sa’idu Barebari- Gummi LGA, Al Mustapha Yakubu- Anka LGA others are Nasiru Sha’ibu – Bukkuyum LGA, Alh. Tukur D/Binta – Talata Mafara LGA, Hon. Sani Muh’d Kaya- Maradun LGA, Bello Halliru – Bakura LGA and Bello Sulaiman BS – Kaura Namoda LGA, Alh. Ibrahim Imam – Birnin magaji LGA, Sirajo Ibrahim – Shinkafi LGA and Yakubu Mukhtar- Zurmi LGA

Senator Kabiru Marafa had on Friday last week Condemned the move by the APC National Headquarters to conduct Ward congresses in zamfara and vow to challenge the process in court.