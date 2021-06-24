The All Progressives Congress, APC has described as untrue, the reports in the media to the effect that it has suspended a former Enugu North senator, Ayogu Eze, saying there has been no such action.

APC Chairman in Enugu State, Ben Nwoye made this known at a news conference in Abuja.

A letter was reportedly written to the national leadership of the party by Mr Nwokedi Ugwuoke accusing Ayogu Eze of anti-party activities and consequently announcing his suspension.

The APC State chairman noted that the party is currently enjoying unprecedented peace following the coming together of all their leaders to unify and strengthen the party in the state.