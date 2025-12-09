The Senate has summoned the Minister of Aviation and all major stakeholders in the aviation industry to appear before its Committee with immediate effect, following what lawmakers describe as an astronomical and unacceptable increase in airfares across the country. Air tickets have surged by over 40...

The Senate has summoned the Minister of Aviation and all major stakeholders in the aviation industry to appear before its Committee with immediate effect, following what lawmakers describe as an astronomical and unacceptable increase in airfares across the country.

Air tickets have surged by over 400 percent in recent months, a development the Senate says amounts to the exploitation of Nigerians and threatens to push air travel out of the reach of most citizens.

Lawmakers also raised fresh concerns about the stalled Nigeria Air project, questioning why the country still has no functional national carrier despite years of promises and substantial investments.

READ ALSO: Aviation Minister Orders Immediate Action On Damaged Taxiway At Enugu Airport

The Committee is expected to interrogate operators on the factors driving the price escalation, examine possible regulatory lapses, and demand a clear roadmap on how government intends to stabilise the sector and protect consumers.