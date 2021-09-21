Breaking News

Senate refers President Buhari’s $4.054bn loan request to committee

Latest Breaking News About The Nigerian Senate: Senate receives President Buhari's proposed amendment to PIA Nigerian Senate Plenary

The Nigerian Senate has referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s Request to approve the addendum to the proposed 2018-2021 Federal government External Borrowing plan of  $4.054bn and €710m to its committee on Local Debts and Foreign Loan for further legislative work.

The committee headed by Senator Clifford Ordia has one week to report back to Senate plenary

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan approved the  request after Majority Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, presented Mr. President’s external borrowing plan to the Senate for consideration, this decision to refer it to an appropriate committee was unanimously granted by the lawmakers.

President Buhari had on the 15th of September written the Senate to seek  approval to the addendum of $4.054bn and €710m external loan to fund projects captured under the 2018-2021 borrowing plan.

