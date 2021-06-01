The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

The request was Contained in an Executive communication addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor of the parliament .

Major General Yahaya replaces Ibrahim Attahiru, a Lieutenant General, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the Army.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre commander of Operations Hadin Kai , the counter insurgency operations in the north east.

His appointment comes as the country continues to battle several challenges, including insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the north west, secessionist agitations in the south east and Fulani- Herdsmen crisis across the middle belt and several south eastern states.