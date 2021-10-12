Senate confirms nomination of Justice Baba Yusuf as FCT Chief Judge

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Hon. Yusuf’s confirmation follows the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said the nomination satisfies the requirements of the 1999 Constitution as amended; and the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, as amended.

The lawmaker stated that the nominee has a wide range of experience, comportment, exposure and possesses the requisite leadership qualities of a Judicial Officer to effectively superintend over a court of such magnitude and complexity.

He says Baba Yusuf was appointed as the Acting Chief Judge of the Court on August 1, 2021; a position he held until his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed that there was no petition or adverse report against the nominee, adding that, record checks and other forms of investigations carried out by security agencies, did not indict him of any wrong doing.