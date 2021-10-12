Breaking News

Senate confirms nomination of Justice Baba Yusuf as FCT Chief Judge

Senate confirms nomination of Justice Baba Yusuf as FCT Chief Judge Senate confirms nomination of Justice Baba Yusuf as FCT Chief Judge

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Hon. Yusuf’s confirmation follows the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said the nomination satisfies the requirements of the 1999 Constitution as amended; and the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, as amended.

The lawmaker stated that the nominee has a wide range of experience, comportment, exposure and possesses the requisite leadership qualities of a Judicial Officer to effectively superintend over a court of such magnitude and complexity.

He says Baba Yusuf was appointed as the Acting Chief Judge of the Court on August 1, 2021; a position he held until his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed that there was no petition or adverse report against the nominee, adding that, record checks and other forms of investigations carried out by security agencies, did not indict him of any wrong doing.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Latest news in Nigeria is that Ocheho resigns as HFN Caretaker Committee chairman

Ocheho resigns as HFN Caretaker Committee chairman

TVCN
Sep 16, 2021

The Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Samuel Ocheho has resigned.…

Corp member’s body found in Owerri Building Collapse 

TVCN
Aug 15, 2017

Sadly, One of the two National Youth Service Corps members who were in a coma after being trapped for…

China’s central bank unveils loan prime rate reform to lower borrowing costs

TVCN
Aug 19, 2019

The Central bank of China has unveiled a plan to improve and reform the country's loan prime rate mechanism…

Ban on procession applicable to IMN members only – Police

TVCN
Sep 10, 2019

The Nigeria Police said the ban on procession is only applicable to the members of the proscribed Islamic…

TVC News Special Reports

Benue govt trains COVID-19 State Action Committee on safety

06 Apr 2020 10.13 am

The Benue State Government has begun training…

Continue reading
MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut indefinitely

13 Jul 2017 9.47 am

Workers at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic,…

Continue reading

Southern Senators Forum elects Opeyemi Bamidele as Chairman, Stella Oduah, Others part of new Executive

24 Mar 2021 8.35 pm

The Southern Senators Forum has elected…

Continue reading