The Nigeria Senate is currently considering the provisions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

During a clause by clause consideration by lawmakers, Senator Abdullahi Sabi representing Niger north , amended section 52 (3) of the Electoral Act to empower the Nigeria communications Commission along with the Independent National Electoral Commission to determine electronic transmission of election results.

This decision threw the parliament into a rowdy session forcing the plenary into an emergency executive session to resolve contending issues.

Upon resumption from the closed door session, the Senate’s Minority Leader , Enyinnaya Abaribe called for a division to challenge the ruling of the Senate President on Electronic voting.

Lawmakers are currently taking turns to vote ,in support or against electronic voting.