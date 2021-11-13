Breaking News

Sen. Marafa’s Faction Holds APC Congress In Zamfara

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Senator Mrafa's Faction holds APC factional congress in Zamfara Marafa APC Factional Congress in Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of All Progressives Congress loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa has elected it’s officers that would steer the ship of the party in the state at the ward level for the next four years

The Marafa’s faction conducted its congress across all the wards in the state

TVC News monitored the Congress in Tudun Wada ward in Gusau Local government area of the state

The Congress which took place at the filin Jirgi ground was conducted in a Peaceful manner

 

Addressing the gathering, Engr. Bello Ibrahim a stakeholder in the party says all aspirants for different elective positions of the party were duly screened on Friday

He adds that Marafa’s faction had it’s stakeholders meeting earlier before the commencement of the congress

Though with low turnout, the party members conducted their self and elected their leaders through concensus

Senator Kabiru Marafa had on Friday Condemned the move by the APC National Headquarters to conduct Ward congresses in zamfara and vow to challenge the process in court.

