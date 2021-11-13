Sen. Marafa’s Faction Holds APC Congress In Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of All Progressives Congress loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa has elected it’s officers that would steer the ship of the party in the state at the ward level for the next four years
The Marafa’s faction conducted its congress across all the wards in the state
TVC News monitored the Congress in Tudun Wada ward in Gusau Local government area of the state
The Congress which took place at the filin Jirgi ground was conducted in a Peaceful manner
Addressing the gathering, Engr. Bello Ibrahim a stakeholder in the party says all aspirants for different elective positions of the party were duly screened on Friday
He adds that Marafa’s faction had it’s stakeholders meeting earlier before the commencement of the congress
Though with low turnout, the party members conducted their self and elected their leaders through concensus
Senator Kabiru Marafa had on Friday Condemned the move by the APC National Headquarters to conduct Ward congresses in zamfara and vow to challenge the process in court.