President Tinubu made the call in a Wednesday state house statement saying, “Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”

He also tasked the National Assembly to begin the process of reviewing the Nigerian constitution amid the growing call for state policing.

He said, “I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them. States should rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security.”

President Tinubu also called on the cattle herders association in Nigeria to embrace ranching, stressing its importance to national harmony, saying, “Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony.”

“The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all. I sympathise with the families who have lost their loved ones in recent attacks on soft targets in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe, and Kwara States. I also pay tribute to our brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba,” Tinubu concluded.

TVC previously reported that in a campaign to address the emerging security challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering immediate massive recruitment into the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force.

In a Wednesday statement issued from the Statehouse, the president directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He also authorised the use of National Youth Service Corps camps as temporary training facilities for the recruits.