With the issue of security, kidnapping and other deviant behaviours now at the top of the list across the country and the issue still a major source of anxiety for Nigerians, we present to you tips on how to navigate through the murky waters.

1. Any new tenant you cannot verify his/her Identity must not be accommodated.

2. Don’t allow any stranger to enter your compound or house for the first time.

He/she may be a spy to see how your security apparatus looks like.

3. Don’t let Bike men drop you at your exact door step any longer.

Drop at least two houses before yours. Even if you have a load to carry,let the Bike man leave before you call your family to help you.

4. Houses with shops must be extra careful.

It doesn’t take more than a minute to snap your identity or evaluate what is in your shop.

That may attract burglars.

5. Warn landlords to stop entertaining scotters/floaters, i.e. attached friends to their tenants.

Any tenant who turn his room to brothel must be flushed out without delay.

6. Warning to youths throwing knockout/banger/fireworks at this yuletide.

Whoever is caught by the police should be left to face the music alone.

7. Let us all be watchmen in our neighborhood. Most of the people picking scraps (iron condemn) around are into something else.

8. Shops should be advised to close early while churches can turn Vigils to evening program.

They should as well BEWARE OF FIRST TIME WORSHIPPERS.

9. Don’t leave any of your accessories close to the window when you want to sleep.

It is dangerous.

10. Don’t reveal your location on social media.

11. Buy a whistle! If you notice any strange movement around your place at the dead hour of the night,BLOW THE WHISTLE TO ALERT THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

12. I advise that you don’t go to bed without having some airtime on your phone.

I pray we won’t fall prey of any of the end of the year danger. We shall all overcome the present problem rattling our land, (Amen).