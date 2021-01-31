Twenty four youths that were abducted in Taraba State have been rescued by security operatives few hours after their abductors demanded for N50million.

Taraba Police command confirmed the rescue of 24 of the 25 abducted youths by the joint security personnel from Benue and Taraba States.

The acting PPRO of the command, ASP Leha Reform, said the youths were rescued by combined team of soldiers and police from Benue and Taraba during a fierce operation in a bordering forest between the two states on Saturday.

He said the youths have been taken to hospital to ascertain their medical status before they could be allowed to join their respective families.

Their abductors had earlier demanded 50million ransom before the security agencies bombarded them.

The victims were returning to Takum from a wedding at Wukari when hijackers took control of their bus.

Wukari to Benue expressway has been in the news lately over abductions and ambushes particularly at the wake of ethnic crises between the Tiv and Jukun.