Security operatives Kill Two Bandits In Zamfara

Two armed bandits were killed by Police Operatives in Zamfara
They were killed while trying to block Futua -Gusau road in Tsafe Local Government Area Tuesday evening
The police says the bandits Stormed the Highway on Seven brand new boxer motorcycles
There Intention was to abduct innocent Travellers and other road users
Brand new boxer motorcycle, live ammunition and mobile phones were Recovered from the Bandits
Armed Bandits had three days ago blocked the Futua -Gusau road and Abducted Unspecified number of Persons among which the police Rescued twenty nine Victims including pregnant women and Nursing Mother’s.