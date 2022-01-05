Security operatives Kill Two Bandits In Zamfara

Two armed bandits were killed by Police Operatives in Zamfara

They were killed while trying to block Futua -Gusau road in Tsafe Local Government Area Tuesday evening

The police says the bandits Stormed the Highway on Seven brand new boxer motorcycles

There Intention was to abduct innocent Travellers and other road users

Brand new boxer motorcycle, live ammunition and mobile phones were Recovered from the Bandits

Armed Bandits had three days ago blocked the Futua -Gusau road and Abducted Unspecified number of Persons among which the police Rescued twenty nine Victims including pregnant women and Nursing Mother’s.