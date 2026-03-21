The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stating that security agencies are intensifying efforts nationwide to prevent further attacks and strengthen internal security. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance during an interview with the BBC, where he addressed…...

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stating that security agencies are intensifying efforts nationwide to prevent further attacks and strengthen internal security.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance during an interview with the BBC, where he addressed concerns over recent security incidents, including the attack in Maiduguri.

Responding to questions on the performance of security agencies, the minister dismissed suggestions of failure, while acknowledging the need for continued improvement.

“I don’t think they failed. I think that more work needs to be done. Nigerian security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen again,” he said.

He noted that the government remains focused on consolidating gains already recorded in some parts of the country.

“The government is putting a lot of attention. The reform agenda of the President is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians are safe and that this does not happen again,” he added, stressing that Maiduguri had witnessed significant improvements in stability over time.

On global developments, particularly tensions in the Middle East, Idris said Nigeria is prepared to play a stabilising role, especially in the energy sector.

“Nigeria is ever ready to contribute to energy security around the world. Whatever Nigeria can do to ease tension, it will do. The world needs oil, and Nigeria is there,” he stated.

The minister also spoke on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing engagements abroad, describing them as crucial to strengthening Nigeria’s international partnerships, particularly with the United Kingdom.

“This visit underscores the historical relationship, the cultural ties, and the economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. We hope that we will deepen it further in the interest of both countries,” he said.

Highlighting the administration’s reform agenda, Idris said recent policy measures are already improving Nigeria’s global perception and economic outlook.

“With the reforms that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instituted, we have seen a significant uplift in the economy,” he said, adding that “the invitation extended to the President reflects how positively these reforms are being viewed globally.”

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain reforms, enhance security coordination, and position Nigeria as a reliable partner in global affairs.