The Nigerian Army has sent strong warning to hoodlums on the waterways in Ondo State, ahead of the October 10 Governorship election in the state.

They conveyed the warning through operation ‘Show of Force’, carried out in over fifteen communities on the waterways and coastal areas in Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas of the state.

It is about a week to the Ondo State Governorship election and security agencies are warming up for the poll.

Men of the Nigerian Army embarked on a show of force to send strong signals to hoodlums, who may want to scuttle the process.

They took the exercise to the waterways and coastal communities in Ilaje and Ese- Odo local government areas of the state.

The exercise, which started in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area, went through Atijere, Abereke, Agadagba-Obon, Bolowo, Asere, Arogbo, Dioba among others, all in the coastal areas of the state.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters, the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Akure, Brigadier-General Zakari Abubakar said the exercise is aimed at sending signals to hoodlums in the coastal areas that security agencies

are combat-ready to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Similarly, the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operation Base, Igbokoda, Captain Mohammed Ahmed explained that the exercise shows their readiness to secure the waterways from criminal activities,

especially when the state governorship poll is approaching.

The exercise, according to the military, will be a routine one before the October 10 governorship Poll.