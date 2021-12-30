Second Niger Bridge will be ready by November 2022 – Lai Mohammed

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the second Niger Bridge will be ready by November 2022.

The minister disclosed this in Lagos on Thursday while reviewing activities of the federal government in the outgoing year 2021.

He added that the biggest problem Nigeria faced in 2021 is insecurity.

The minister also said the Nigeria has partnered with China in policing by acquiring equipment worth of 44 million dollars to help the Nigeria police force.

The Minister said the most outstanding achievement in the transportation sector in 2021 Is the flag off of the commercial operation of the Lagos Ibadan standard gauge. the trains apparently conveying goods and services, and reducing traffic and human pressure on infrastructure and facilities on the Lagos Ibadan highway.

He also said the greatest achievements of the Administration in 2021, and indeed in the past several decades, was recorded in the oil and gas sector, a sector very critical to the nation’s economic well-being.

The passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is a landmark achievement. Many have described it as the

most profound event in the Nigerian oil and gas space in the last 20 years.