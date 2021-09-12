Breaking News

Scores killed as bandits flee into military camp in Niger

Bandits attempting to flee the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states met their demise at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

The bandits, who were said to be fleeing in their hundreds through the dreaded Allawa Forest, ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa and engaged the soldiers in a serious gun battle which lasted for several hours.

One soldier was reportedly missing after at the end of the exchange of fire.

Scores of the bandits were also killed, while several more escaped into the jungle with bullet wounds.

Reports say, the bandits who escaped with grievous bullet wounds are being pursued by soldiers while the entire forest is being combed.

It was gathered that about six machine guns and a number of AK-47 riffles and bags of ammunitions were recovered from the bandits.

In April, bandits attacked the Alawa Military Base, killing five troops and a mobile police officer.

The entire military camp was razed by the armed bandits who invaded the base about 3:00 am when soldiers had just returned to their base from an area patrol.

Following the invasion of the military base, the bandits advanced to the settlement, killing seven individuals and kidnapping a number of villagers.

