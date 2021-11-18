Scores killed as Bandits attack Sabon Birni

Suspected armed bandits operating in Sabon Birni area in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have allegedly killed twenty one persons at different locations within the local government area.

This is according to a former chairman of the local government area, Idris Gobir.

Mr. Gobi said, the bandits killed eight persons in Sangirawa village and four in Sabindawa and three were killed n Garin Gado village.

He said three were also. killed in Gaje village as well as another three in Gaju village and three others in Garin Zago and several others were also injured.

Effort to speak with Sokoto state police command to confirm the attack was unsuccessful as the police public relations officer or the command failed to answer calls to his mobile line.

Other sources in the local government had earlier confirmed to TVCNEWS that fourteen persons were killed in the two day attack on the village by the suspected bandits.