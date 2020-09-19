A three-storey building housing a School Excel College at 15, Ansarudeen, Ile Epo Bus Stop, Iyana Ejigbo collapsed at about 8.15 am but did not trap anyone with schools currently on lockdown.

The building according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency is a part of a conjoined (twin) three-storey building each.

The collapsed portion which was attributed to “visible distress”, has seriously affected the second wing with visible cracks on the walls, pillars, and decking of the second portion.

Information from school officials revealed that the collapsed building had previously shown signs of distress.

They added that the school authority was planning to renovate and refortify the collapsed structure.