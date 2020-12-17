Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has joined the 46th Convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection was seen in a short video posted on twitter by one of his media aide, Gawaat, joining the event virtually.

The 24th convocation exercise saw 76 students graduated with first-class honour degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, announced this at the physical and virtual award ceremony for the first degrees, diplomas, postgraduate diplomas and master degrees.

#LASUConvocation: Governor of Lagos State, @jidesanwoolu virtually joins the 24th convocation of Lagos State University @Officiallasusu from the State House, Marina. pic.twitter.com/VhhggEGMWs — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) December 17, 2020

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,620 graduating students were awarded higher degrees, which included 35 doctorates, 1,034 professional masters, 664 academic masters and 887 postgraduate diplomas.

Mr Fagbohun commended the graduating students for their hard work, tenacity, resilience and determination to succeed.

“You demonstrated to the world during your studentship that the best can come out of our institution.

“My advice to you all is not to rest on your oars.

“Go out there and prove to the world that you are the best.

“Always remember that line of our anthem which says ‘blaze forth, shine for humanity’,’’ the VC said.